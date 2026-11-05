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Which is Madison’s votingest neighborhood?
By Jason Joyce,6 days ago
Ward 19, on Madison’s east side, can continue to boast its status as Madison’s votingest neighborhood. There was little question that Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, a Democrat, would carry the Madison area in Tuesday’s election for governor, but the size of his margin over U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, the Republican candidate, was greater than what we’ve seen in recent statewide races.