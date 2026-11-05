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Four-legged partners help officers build trust
By Stacy Verdick Case,6 days ago
When Isanti County Investigator Sean Connolly and his K9 partner were called out to see if they could assist with a woman who needed a mental health evaluation, they knew that this person had interacted with law enforcement before. At that time, it had taken two hours to get her to agree to get into the ambulance. This time, Cooper, the K9 who was brought into the department to help with mental health calls, was able to calm the woman just by letting her pet him, and she agreed to go to the hospital in twenty minutes.