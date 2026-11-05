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Local Motion: What's underneath the anger in Montrose, and what comes next for Delta's resource center
7 days ago
On Saturday, Oct. 17, KVNF spent the day in Montrose with people on both sides of the political divide: a No Kings rally, a Republican flag rally that drove right past it, and across town, a powwow. Our short feature looked at what the two rallies agree on. This Local Motion is the longer version, with more of the voices, and more of what's underneath the anger on both sides of the street.
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