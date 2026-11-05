undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dana Gourrier Stings Like A Bee In The Greatest
By Michele Stueven,7 days ago
Growing up in Louisiana, Dana Gourrier’s parents still have vivid memories of drinking at the colored fountain and riding in the back of the bus in the 60s. And while the actress has appeared in Quentin Tarantino cult classics like Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight, nothing made them more proud than when she landed the role of Odessa “Bird” Clay, the mother of boxer Muhammad Ali, in the series The Greatest.