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Sandbox VR to open second Arizona location in downtown Phoenix
6 days ago
Sandbox VR plans to open its second permanent Arizona location at CityScape in downtown Phoenix at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13. The immersive entertainment venue will occupy space at 11 W. Washington St., Suite 200. Guests who book online before Nov. 13 will receive 20% off their purchase. The downtown location follows the company’s expansion into Arizona and adds another venue for group-based virtual reality experiences, according to a press release.
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