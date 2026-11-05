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McKenzie Pass gates are shut — and won’t reopen until spring
By Travis Pittman, Digital Director,5 days ago
BEND, Ore. -- Highway 242 that takes drivers over McKenzie Pass in Central Oregon is closed for the winter season. The Oregon Department of Transportation closed the gates Thursday, Nov. 5, on the scenic highway. ODOT says it does not maintain the route during winter due to weather, cost and logistics. It focuses more on more heavily-traveled routes.