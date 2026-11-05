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Austin/Dallas Residents: Win a pair of passes to the advance screening of ‘How to Rob a Bank’
By Ted (Steady),6 days ago
AUSTIN – Use code: ewcSJ04985. A crew of social media-savvy bank robbers broadcasts their daring heists, unaware that their growing viral fame has put them in the crosshairs of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer. Despite the unlikely duo closing in, the crime ring pushes past their limits, putting everything on the line for their most ambitious heist yet.