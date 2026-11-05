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BYU’s LJ Martin gets major injury update from ESPN before Utah
By Writers,6 days ago
By Billy Heyen, HEAVY via Yahoo Sports: The BYU Cougars can’t afford to lose on Saturday against their in-state rival Utah Utes. It’s called the Holy War for a reason, but it’s also a massive matchup with College Football Playoff implications. If BYU wins, they’ll control their own CFP destiny the rest of the way. If the Cougars lose, they may need a lot of help to eventually sneak into the back end of the Playoff field.
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