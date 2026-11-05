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Former Arkansas bar exam official charged with 65 felonies in alleged score tampering
By Daniela Dehaghani,5 days ago
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A former Arkansas Supreme Court official is facing 65 felony charges after investigators uncovered an alleged scheme to manipulate Arkansas Bar Examination scores over five years, potentially allowing some people to become attorneys without earning passing scores while others who actually passed may have been wrongly denied the opportunity to practice law.