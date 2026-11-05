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Jefferson Parish teachers, school staff to receive state-mandated stipends by end of November
By ELYSE CARMOSINO,6 days ago
Jefferson Parish teachers and school support staff will receive their state-mandated stipends by the end of this month, after the district’s school board gave the final sign-off to release the bonuses. The move comes several months after Gov. Jeff Landry issued an executive order requiring public schools to dig...
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