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Norwalk Volleyball Claims First-Ever State Title in Five-Set Thriller over Clear Creek Amana
By Tyler Crabb,6 days ago
The top-seeded Norwalk volleyball team secured the program’s first-ever State Championship Thursday afternoon, taking down third-seeded Clear Creek Amana in a five-set thriller. The Warriors dropped the first set 25-22, before rallying to win the second set 25-12. The Clippers claimed the third set 25-20 to move just one set away from winning the title, but Norwalk bounced back to win the fourth set 25-17. The Warriors then finished off their State Title pursuit by claiming the fifth and final set 15-11. Future Michigan State Spartan Elle Hatlevig led Norwalk to the victory with 39 kills, finishing just one kill shy of the State Tournament Record. Stay tuned to KNIA for more about Norwalk’s first-ever State Volleyball Championship.