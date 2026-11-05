undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Marksville and Bunkie Doll & Toy Fund updates: Week of October 26, 2026
6 days ago
Sponsored by the City of Marksville as the Margaret Michel Memorial Doll and Toy Fund. The 2026 Marksville Doll & Toy Fund is underway. Toys and gifts to be distributed to deserving children for this Christmas will be purchased with donations made last year. The Marksville Weekly News has promoted the Doll & Toy Fund since the project began during the Great Depression. Donations to continue this worthy cause can be made in the donor’s name or in the name of a loved one. Contributions will be published each week. Mail or bring donations to:
2