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House Ways and Means Chairmanship Puts Richard Neal at Center of Social Security, Taxes, Tariffs, Retirement, IRS
5 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA — It’s a rare opportunity to become chair of the U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means, U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal told reporters Wednesday. Neal, D-Springfield, fresh off reelection to a 20th term in the House, is poised to do the job for the second time after the election of a new Democratic House majority.