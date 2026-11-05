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Al Roker Inducts Scarlett Johansson into Very Special ‘5-Timer’s Club’
By Chrissy Callahan,4 days ago
If the whole acting thing doesn’t work out for Scarlett Johansson, she can always fall back on another one of her skills: forecasting the weather. While stopping by Studio 1A to discuss her new film “Paper Tiger,” the star marked a special milestone with TODAY’s resident weatherman, Al Roker, and helped him share the forecast for the fifth time live on TODAY.