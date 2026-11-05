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West Pikeland Revives SALT Building Sale Despite Opposition
By Timothy Alexander,2 days ago
WEST PIKELAND TWP, PA — West Pikeland Township supervisors voted Monday to proceed with selling the municipal property occupied by SALT Performing Arts, reversing a temporary suspension of the sale and advancing plans to purchase a replacement government facility despite opposition over the financial risks and potential displacement of the community theater, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.