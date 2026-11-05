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10 Twitch rules every streamer should know from its Community Guidelines
By Cris Tolomia,6 days ago
Twitch's Community Guidelines cover violence, harassment, gambling, usernames, and more. Here are 10 of the rules streamers face. A streamer who goes live opens a door to strangers, and every message that scrolls through chat, every guest who joins the broadcast, and every name on screen becomes part of the show. The livestreaming platform treats that shared space as the center of everything it offers. The company calls community the heart of the service and credits its appeal to people enjoying the things they love together. It frames safety as the groundwork beneath streamers, moderators, and everyone typing in chat. The stakes reach past the person holding the camera. A channel draws its character from the viewers who show up, and each of them has a part in how the room behaves. The company says it wants streamers free to express themselves and viewers able to find a welcoming, entertaining space without illegal, harmful, or negative encounters.