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5 presidents who lost the popular vote but won the White House
By Cris Tolomia,6 days ago
From John Quincy Adams in 1824 to Donald Trump in 2016, 5 elections sent the popular-vote loser to the White House. Picture a voter who backs the candidate with the most ballots across the country, watches that lead hold through the final count, and then hears the candidate concede. The scene sounds like a paradox, yet American politics has produced it more than once. Each time, the split forced a hard question about what victory means and whom a president speaks for. A leader who trails among actual voters enters office with a thinner claim to a mandate, and critics gain grounds to challenge the result. Faith in the outcome can erode even when every procedure worked as written. The pattern matters to anyone who casts a ballot. The national tally does not choose the president. Electors do.