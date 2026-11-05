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The Chorus of East Providence to Hold Open Sing Rehearsals
4 days ago
The Chorus of East Providence will hold their Open Sing rehearsals for the 2026-27 choral year for interested singers. This is an opportunity for anyone with a love for singing to try out singing in a non-auditioned chorus and potentially become a new member. Open Sing rehearsals will be on August 24th, 31st and September 14th of this year. There is no rehearsal on September 7th. Rehearsals will take place at Seekonk Congregational Church Hall, 600 Fall River Avenue, Seekonk, MA from 7:00pm to 9:15 pm. All rehearsals will be held on Monday evenings. These rehearsals are open to the public. We welcome new members with an interest in choral singing from every section (alto, soprano, tenor, bass). We are especially recruiting bass and tenor singers. If you have any questions, please contact the Chorus at thechorusofep@gmail.com or President, Judy Antonio at 508-889-6211. If you decide to join the chorus, there will be an annual dues fee to cover the cost of supplies and music. The Chorus performs two major concerts a year with additional performances as requested from the community.
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