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Budget 2026: Liberals pin tax changes, billions in spending on 'economic sovereignty'
By The Canadian Press,6 days ago
The Liberal government is arguing that tax changes, cultural supports and billions of dollars aimed at stoking investment in Budget 2026 will give Canada the freedom to shape its own future. Ottawa is proposing $142.1 billion in new measures, largely offset by stronger-than-expected federal revenues, in the budget tabled Thursday...