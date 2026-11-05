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D9 Week 11 Football: It’s All About Playoffs as Karns City, Central Clarion meet for Class 2A Title Powered by Car-Mate Trailers
By Rich Rhoades,6 days ago
Technically, the District 9 playoffs started last week with Central Clarion’s rout of Moniteau in the Class 2A bracket. This week, it’s all playoffs in Week 11 with six games involving District 9 teams. Three quarterfinal games in the seven-team Class 1A bracket, Central Clarion’s rematch with Karns City for the Class 2A title at Brookville Area High School and two sub-regional games with DuBois headed to Hollidaysburg in Class 5A and Clearfield’s game against Pittsburgh City League’s USO Saturday afternoon in DuBois are on the docket.