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Cindy Hyde-Smith lawyers send letter to Mississippi counties demanding preservation of affidavit ballots
By Flora Dedeaux,7 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) — Lawyers for the Cindy Hyde-Smith campaign have sent a letter to all Mississippi county election commissioners and circuit clerks, asking them to separate, secure and preserve any affidavit ballots cast in the midterm elections in the state. In the letter, which was shared with ABC...