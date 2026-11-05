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Use the Socratic Dialogue Technique to Craft Better Questions in Your STEM Classroom!
By trqsystems,2 days ago
Opportunity at a Glance: Join STEMteachersNYC for Socratic Dialogue for Teachers. You ask hundreds of questions every day, but do you know which ones spark curiosity, deepen thinking, and keep investigations moving? During this hands-on workshop, explore questioning models, tactics, and mindsets, then practice crafting responsive questions on the fly. Designed for educators from elementary through college, this session will help you turn everyday questions into opportunities for dialogue, discovery, and stronger science identities.