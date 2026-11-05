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Woman pleads guilty in Ocean City DUI hit-and-run
By Sean Curtis,6 days ago
OCEAN CITY, Md. - An Ocean City woman accused of leaving the scene of a DUI crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in July has pleaded guilty to two charges on Thursday. As WBOC previously reported, Ocean City Police were asking witnesses to come forward after a bicyclist was injured in a July 28 crash near Coastal Highway and 112th Street. Police said the driver left without assisting the victim or contacting authorities, though the suspect was not named at the time.
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