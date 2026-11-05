undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
'Be nice!': Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game devs quickly address toxic online behavior, but the FGC has some concerns
By Olivia y05h1eggz Richman,5 days ago
Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game has only been out for a few months, and the FGC has already found a way to troll online matches. In a recent social media post from Paramount, developers said they were "aware of players intentionally stalling" during the Ranked Rematch screen. This prevents matches from moving forward. Now, devs are taking action.