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Gabriel Moreno and Corbin Carroll named Silver Slugger finalists
By Samantha Bradfield,4 days ago
This morning, the Silver Slugger finalists were announced and the Arizona Diamondbacks have two: catcher Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Corbin Carroll. Caroll won the award in 2025 and is looking to add to his awards collection. The 26-year-old slashed .239/.328/.467 with 22 home runs in 156 games this year. He also knocked 33 doubles and an MLB-leading 17 triples.