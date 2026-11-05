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Crash on Highway 54 near Luxemburg kills 1
By Thomas Heisel, FOX 11 News,6 days ago
LUXEMBURG (WLUK)-- Drivers in Kewaunee and Brown counties faced major delays Thursday afternoon after a deadly crash shut down a stretch of Wisconsin 54 near Luxemburg. Deputies from the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department responded at about 12:48 p.m., to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 54 and Walhain Road in the township of Luxemburg.
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