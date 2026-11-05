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Sherrill & other electeds break ground on new Newark Bay Bridge in Bayonne
By Dan Israel,6 days ago
Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) joined other state, county, and local elected officials in Bayonne today to formally break ground on the new Newark Bay Bridge. “I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the Turnpike’s milestone anniversary than by breaking ground on this next great project, but truly such an important project here in our state,” Sherrill said.