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2026 Annual Chamber mix & mingle
5 days ago
Celebrate the season with the Southwestern Vermont Chamber at our signature holiday event, the Chamber Holiday Mix & Mingle!. Join us for an evening of networking, holiday cheer, and great company at The Bank of Bennington. Connect with fellow Chamber members, local business leaders, and friends while enjoying a festive opportunity to build relationships and celebrate our regional business community.