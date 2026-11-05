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Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe Launches New Surf & Turf Feast for the Holidays
3 days ago
Grilled Favorites, Sweet Desserts, and Holiday Gift Perks Arrive for the Season. Each Surf & Turf Feast comes complete with grilled beef, a shrimp skewer seasoned for a smoky and slightly spicy kick, a side salad, and a scratch-made side. It’s served alongside house-made horseradish sauce and a baked pita chip. Diners can also add a shrimp skewer to any other Feast on the menu, with prices varying by location.