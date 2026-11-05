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Michigan House Republicans elect Rep. Fairbairn as assistant floor leader for 2027-28 term
By Clementine Matzky,6 days ago
NORTHERN MICHIGAN., (WPBN/WGTU) -- State Rep. Parker Fairbairn has been elected to a leadership role for the Michigan House of Representatives’ upcoming legislative term. House Republicans elected Rep. Fairbairn as an Assistant Floor Leader for the 2027-2028 term. Fairbairn was recently re-elected to the Michigan House for a second...
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