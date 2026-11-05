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Lunch & Learn: 2026 Healthcare Changes & Vermont Saves Retirement Plan!
5 days ago
Join the Southwestern Vermont Chamber for a Lunch & Learn exploring important 2025 healthcare changes and the new Vermont Saves retirement savings program!. Hear from Vermont State Treasurer Mike Pieciak and Jessica Jacobs of The Richards Group as they break down what Vermont businesses need to know about upcoming healthcare, vision, and dental changes, along with the state’s new retirement savings initiative.