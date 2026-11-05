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Forza Horizon 6 Tokyo City Region (City Life Update) Treasure Hunt Guide – Where to Find the Treasure Chest
By Umair Khalid,3 days ago
Our Forza Horizon 6 Tokyo City Region (City Life Update) Treasure Hunt Guide details where you can find the treasure chest hiding this week. We are starting the first Summer week of the new City Life Update in Forza Horizon 6 with a new treasure hunt, and just like the name suggests, we are heading to Tokyo City for this challenge.