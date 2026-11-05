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Amazon's Grocery Surge: How Perishables, AI, Speed Are Reshaping Retail Growth
By Heidi Bitsoli,3 days ago
For Amazon, grocery is no longer simply a standalone category — it is the primary driver for cross-category retail growth. During its Q3 2026 earnings call, Amazon executives highlighted the intersection of everyday essentials, rapid fulfillment and the AI infrastructure powering the future of commerce. While Amazon has historically dominated the "middle aisles" (consumables and canned goods), fresh groceries are now growing three times faster than the rest of Amazon's store business and represent about half of all units sold.