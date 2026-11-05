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Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que Rolls Out New Two For You Meals and Holiday Promotions
3 days ago
New Comfort Dishes, Military Appreciation Meals, and Gift Card Bonus Cards Headline November Celebrations. “The start of the holiday season is all about bringing people together over great food and creating moments to enjoy with family and friends,” said Joan Hansen, vice president of marketing at Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que. “With exciting new menu offerings, our Two For You meals, and special ways to honor our veterans and help guests share the gift of Lucille’s, we’re making sure there’s something for everyone to enjoy this season.”