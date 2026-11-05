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The Peach Cobbler Factory Serves Up Famous Cobblers and Puddings in Evans
3 days ago
Southern Dessert Franchise Grows Its Footprint in the Augusta Metropolitan Area. “We are incredibly excited to continue expanding The Peach Cobbler Factory throughout the great state of Georgia. There is something special about growing our brand in the Peach State, where our Southern roots and dessert traditions truly resonate. We are thrilled to welcome Brittany Blocker to our franchise family and look forward to bringing our unique dessert experience to the Evans community,” said Greg George, CEO and Co-Owner of the brand. “Our brand continues to resonate with consumers in cities and states all across America, and that is a testament to our incredible franchise owners, dedicated team members, and the communities that have embraced us. We believe the best is yet to come.”
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