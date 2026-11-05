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CW Celebrates Students of the Semester: Albert and Johana
5 days ago
The College of Westchester (CW) proudly recognizes Albert and Johana as Students of the Semester, celebrating their academic achievements, dedication, and commitment to building successful futures. At CW, student success goes beyond the classroom. From earning academic honors to pursuing professional certifications and exploring entrepreneurial opportunities, our students demonstrate what...