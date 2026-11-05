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Your Guest List. Our Rooftop: LouLou Santa Monica Hosts Private and Corporate Events for 20 to 300 Guests
3 days ago
From holiday parties and client dinners to brand launches and milestone celebrations, LouLou brings French joie de vivre to private events above Santa Monica Place. Cocktails on the terrace, dinner with your guests, and a DJ to carry the evening into dancing: at LouLou Santa Monica, the whole celebration can unfold under one roof. With the holiday season approaching, the French Riviera–inspired rooftop restaurant is welcoming bookings for private parties, corporate gatherings, and special events for 20 to 300 guests, with partial and full venue buyouts available.