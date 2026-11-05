undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wyoming soda ash producer to cut 350 jobs amid market pressure from China
By Dustin Bleizeffer, WyoFile.com,6 days ago
Wyoming trona miner and soda ash producer WE Soda will convert its Westvaco underground mining operation to in-situ solution recovery, a less labor-intensive drill-and-pump method that will lead to 350 job cuts over the next two years. Layoffs will begin in January, the London-based company announced Wednesday morning. “The [underground...