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Houston Airport Agents Nab 75 Fake Chiefs Rings That Would Have Had at Least a $750K MSRP If Authentic, Disguised as Hairpins
By John Becker,6 days ago
A parcel shipped from Guangzhou, China, and labeled as metal hairpins turned out to contain something far flashier when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at George Bush Intercontinental Airport examined the shipment: 75 counterfeit Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl championship rings. Federal authorities say the fakes, had they been real, would have carried a combined retail value of at least $750,000.
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