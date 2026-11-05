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Iowa Governor-Elect Rob Sand Was Once a Prada Model
By Rosa Sanchez,4 days ago
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links." On November 3, as part of the blue-vote tsunami, Iowa elected Democratic Governor Rob Sand. The 44 year-old graduated with a political science degree from Brown University and a J.D. degree from University of Iowa College of Law; he even got a Truman scholarship and an honors thesis. And his 2026 campaign was centered on anti-corruption, bipartisanship, affordable living, and public education. But there's more—he's also a pretty face.