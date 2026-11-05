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Powhatan's Independence Golf Club Sells for $9.5M, Future Access Unclear
By Jess Bergsma,5 days ago
Independence Golf Club's 260 acres along the Powhatan-Chesterfield line changed hands for $9.53 million, according to county property records, closing the books on more than a decade of ownership by the company behind the club's rise as one of central Virginia's best-known public courses. The sale places the 27-hole facility in the hands of a fast-growing national golf operator whose plans for the property remain undisclosed.
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