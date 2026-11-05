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The Blue Notebook - A Weekly SMPD Recap - October 11-17, 2026
5 days ago
On October 16, Santa Monica Police Department officers conducting a welfare check in the 2400 block of 4th Street found two adults deceased. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner subsequently determined that the husband died by suicide and the wife was the victim of homicide. Investigators determined the incident was isolated, with no indication of an ongoing threat to the community.