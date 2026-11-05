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Melrose Amburn Rhyne
By Editorials,6 days ago
Melrose Amburn Rhyne, 94, passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2026, in Boiling Springs, S.C. Born on May 10, 1932, in Mount Airy, N.C., Melrose was the daughter of the late Eldridge W. Amburn Sr. and Ila Amburn. Raised as a farmer’s daughter in the Ladonia community of Surry County, N.C., she learned early on the values of faith, family and a strong work ethic that guided her throughout her long and abundant life. She was, above all, the glue that held her family happily together.