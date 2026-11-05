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Can you still make computer parts in America? Why we started 3d printing our own cases in Kansas
By Paul Gregory,6 days ago
Can you still make computer parts in America? It’s a question worth asking as companies like Anduril and Qualcomm explore ways to bring more computer manufacturing back to the United States. Their recently announced BlueChip project caught my attention because the challenges they’re addressing are similar to some we’ve encountered at a much smaller scale, even though the manufacturing involved is quite different.