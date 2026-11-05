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Fila, Taitt Lead Six Mountain Lions on Men’s Soccer All-RMAC Teams
By Tyler Tvelia, Sports Information Director,5 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) announced their all-conference teams and individual major awards for the 2026 men's soccer season on Thursday afternoon with six student-athletes from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs men's soccer team being recognized. Yohann Fila and Lucas Taitt headlined the group as members of the All-RMAC First Team, while Cole Wearner and Hugo Sjöberg earned All-RMAC Second Team honors and Dalton Uehling and Eduardo Macias received RMAC Honorable Mention distinction.