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Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence’s Mismatched BFF Style Is So Relatable
By Sophie Wang,6 days ago
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links." It's a rite of passage in any friendship for two people to show up to a function looking like they're dressed for entirely different occasions. Last night, after a long day of All's Fair press in New York City, Kim Kardashian put on her best little black fit and headed out to meet up with Jennifer Lawrence—who looked ready for a cozy night in.