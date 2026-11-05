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Appalachian Trail Threatened by 'Uncommonly' Large Wildfire in White Mountains
6 days ago
A wildfire that may be the largest in White Mountains history is currently burning just miles from the Appalachian Trail, and officials say a human may have caused it. The Wild River Fire started on Tuesday, November 3, in Coos County, New Hampshire, and has grown to 865 acres as of this writing, with just 11 percent contained. While the Appalachian Trail (AT), roughly 10 miles from the blaze, currently remains open, the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed numerous other trails and roads in the area.
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