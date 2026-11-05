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Nvidia's Huang is asked to brief Congress on reported Chinese spy relationship
By Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB,6 days ago
House Republican committee leaders asked Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to sit for a briefing on his relationship with a tech executive reportedly identified as a Chinese intelligence asset. The New York Times reported last week that U.S. intelligence found Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen determined to be funneling information to...