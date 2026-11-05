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Maui Senators identified for committee chair and vice chair assignments ahead of the 34th Legislature
6 days ago
The Hawaiʻi State Senate announced its new leadership and committee assignments for the upcoming legislative session convening Jan. 20, 2027, with Maui Senators Troy N. Hashimoto, Angus L.K. McKelvey, and Lynn DeCoite selected to chair the Commerce and Consumer Protection, Transportation, and Economic Development and Tourism committees, respectively. The...