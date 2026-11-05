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Fresh off reelection win, Mass. Congressman Neal weighs in on early priorities for upcoming term
By WAMC Northeast Public Radio,6 days ago
-- While his race was not called within a minute like Gov. Maura Healey and Sen. Ed Markey’s contests, Neal’s reelection bid saw a similar margin of victory. With about 94% of the vote counted as of Thursday morning, the former Springfield mayor appeared to be leading the Sheffield, Mass., attorney by about 65%-35% - not far off from 2024’s margins.
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